Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

FCC revokes China Telecom licence to operate in US due to security concerns

Tuesday 26 October 2021 | 17:07 CET | News
The FCC has voted to revoke the licence of China Telecom to operate in the US, due to national security concerns. As a result, China Telecom (Americas) must halt all domestic and international services in the US within 60 days of the FCC order being published. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / FCC
Countries: China / United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FCC to revoke US licences for China Unicom, Pacific Networks, ComNet due to security concerns
Published 18 Mar 2021 09:00 CET | United States
The US FCC has started the process to revoke authorisation for China Unicom, Pacific Networks and ComNet to operate in the US. ...

FCC publishes list of Huawei, ZTE equipment to remove, goes ahead with China Telecom ban
Published 11 Dec 2020 09:04 CET | United States
The FCC is moving ahead with efforts to block Chinese companies' access to the US market. In addition to approving so-called 'rip ...

Senate report warns of risks from China amid no oversight of foreign telecom carriers in US
Published 09 Jun 2020 16:07 CET | United States
An investigation by the US Senate has found that the government exercises little formal oversight of foreign telecom operators ...

Chinese telecom operators threatened with loss of access to US market
Published 27 Apr 2020 08:53 CET | United States
The US has threatened to withdraw the licences of more Chinese telecom operators. The Federal Communications Commission issued ...

US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:52 CET | United States
The US government has recommended that the FCC revoke licences allowing China Telecom to provide international telecommunications ...

FCC rejects China Mobile application to provide US services
Published 09 May 2019 20:15 CET | China
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has rejected China Mobile USA's application to offer telecom services between the ...





Related Info

FCC to revoke US licences for China Unicom, Pacific Networks, ComNet due to security concerns
18 Mar | United States | News
FCC publishes list of Huawei, ZTE equipment to remove, goes ahead with China Telecom ban
11 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Senate report warns of risks from China amid no oversight of foreign telecom carriers in US
9 Jun 2020 | United States | News
Chinese telecom operators threatened with loss of access to US market
27 Apr 2020 | United States | News
US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
10 Apr 2020 | United States | News
FCC rejects China Mobile application to provide US services
9 May 2019 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
27 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2021
27 Oct Spotify Q3 2021
27 Oct Twilio Q3
27 Oct Netgear Q3
27 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2021
27 Oct Megacable Q3
27 Oct Vertiv Q3
27 Oct TIM Q3 2021
27 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2021
27 Oct Android Dev Summit
27 Oct Digital Utilities Europe 2021
28 Oct Swisscom Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenet Q3 2021
28 Oct Nokia Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
28 Oct CyrusOne Q3
28 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3
28 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3
28 Oct Comcast Q3
28 Oct Rovio Q3 2021
28 Oct MTN Nigeria Q3 2021
28 Oct Millicom Q3 2021
28 Oct American Tower Corporation Q3
28 Oct HKBN FY results
28 Oct Amazon Q3
28 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2021
28 Oct CoreSite Q3 2021
28 Oct Airtel Africa Q3 2021
28 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
28 Oct Veon Q3 2021
28 Oct Apple fiscal Q3
28 Oct Cellnex Q3 2021
28 Oct Berec stakeholders forum
28 Oct Facebook Connect
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now