Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

US allows Google to access subsea cable to Taiwan, excludes Hong Kong link

Thursday 9 April 2020 | 09:46 CET | News
The US Department of Justice has approved Google's request to use part of an undersea cable connecting the US and Asia. Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the US and Taiwan, avoiding the leg of the system extending to Hong Kong. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Google
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google, tech companies look elsewhere after US blocks undersea link to Hong Kong
Published 10 Feb 2020 09:05 CET | World
Google and other tech companies are looking at other possibilities to Hong Kong as a global tech hub after the US is looking down ...

US officials oppose Google, Facebook plan for LA-Hong Kong subsea cable - report
Published 28 Aug 2019 16:23 CET | Hong Kong
US officials are seeking to block an undersea cable backed by Google, Facebook and a Chinese partner in a national-security ...

Google to build 3 new subsea cables, add 5 regions to cloud service
Published 17 Jan 2018 08:42 CET | World
Google has announced plans to commission three new undersea cables and add five regions to its cloud network in a bid to further ...

Chinese developer backs Google, Facebook trans-Pacific cable
Published 16 Mar 2017 09:53 CET | Asia
Chinese real-estate developer Wei Junkang is financing Google's and Facebook's new trans-Pacific internet cable. The project will ...

FB, Google, TE, PLDC to build undersea cable from HK to LA
Published 13 Oct 2016 09:58 CET | World
Facebook, Google, TE Connectivity's TE SubCom, and PLDC (Pacific Light Data Communication) have announced plans to co-build the ...





Related Info

Google, tech companies look elsewhere after US blocks undersea link to Hong Kong
10 Feb | World | News
US officials oppose Google, Facebook plan for LA-Hong Kong subsea cable - report
28 Aug 2019 | Hong Kong | News
Google to build 3 new subsea cables, add 5 regions to cloud service
17 Jan 2018 | World | News
Chinese developer backs Google, Facebook trans-Pacific cable
16 Mar 2017 | Asia | News
FB, Google, TE, PLDC to build undersea cable from HK to LA
13 Oct 2016 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now