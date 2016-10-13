Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Google, Facebook submit revised plan for trans-pacific undersea cable, leaving out Hong Kong

Monday 31 August 2020 | 14:36 CET | News

Google and Facebook will not, after all, build their long-planned undersea cable between the US and Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported. The move comes after the officials in the US government said the link could be could be used by China to collect information on US citizens. Instead, the companies have submitted a revised proposal that includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines. The new filing does not include Hong Kong-based Pacific Light Data Communication Co, a partner in the original plan and a concern for US security agencies that cited its links to mainland China’s Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group Co. US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on China as he pursues re-election. 

The companies proposed the Pacific Light Cable Network project in 2017, listing all Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines as its trans-Pacific destinations. On 17 June, the US Justice Department asked the FCC to deny the link to Hong Kong. US security agencies recommended that the FCC approve parts of the project connecting the US to Taiwan and the Philippines. Google was allowed in April to operate the portion linking Taiwan for six months.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: FCC
Countries: Hong Kong / Philippines / Taiwan / United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China says it must give approval before ByteDance can sell TikTok
Published 31 Aug 2020 10:00 CET | World
China has imposed new regulations that could slow down the sale of TikTok's US operations by ByteDance, the South China Morning ...

TikTok CEO Mayer quits after 3 months following political turmoil
Published 27 Aug 2020 08:35 CET | World
Kevin Mayer has resigned as CEO of TikTok, just over three months after taking the job, the New York Times reports. In a note to ...

US emergency order gives ByteDance 90 days to sell US operations in TikTok
Published 17 Aug 2020 16:32 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has invoked emergency powers and is giving ByteDance 90 days to divest its US operations in TikTok, ...

Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
Published 07 Aug 2020 08:49 CET | United States
The US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders essentially banning the apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. When they ...

US allows Google to access subsea cable to Taiwan, excludes Hong Kong link
Published 09 Apr 2020 09:46 CET | United States
The US Department of Justice has approved Google's request to use part of an undersea cable connecting the US and Asia. Google ...

US officials oppose Google, Facebook plan for LA-Hong Kong subsea cable - report
Published 28 Aug 2019 16:23 CET | Hong Kong
US officials are seeking to block an undersea cable backed by Google, Facebook and a Chinese partner in a national-security ...

FB, Google, TE, PLDC to build undersea cable from HK to LA
Published 13 Oct 2016 09:58 CET | World
Facebook, Google, TE Connectivity's TE SubCom, and PLDC (Pacific Light Data Communication) have announced plans to co-build the ...





Related Info

China says it must give approval before ByteDance can sell TikTok
31 Aug | World | News
TikTok CEO Mayer quits after 3 months following political turmoil
27 Aug | World | News
US emergency order gives ByteDance 90 days to sell US operations in TikTok
17 Aug | United States | News
Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
7 Aug | United States | News
US allows Google to access subsea cable to Taiwan, excludes Hong Kong link
9 Apr | United States | News
US officials oppose Google, Facebook plan for LA-Hong Kong subsea cable - report
28 Aug 2019 | Hong Kong | News
FB, Google, TE, PLDC to build undersea cable from HK to LA
13 Oct 2016 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
01 Sep Report: Belgian Total Communications market 2020 Q2
01 Sep Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q2
02 Sep Smartone FY results
03 Sep Broadcom Q3
03 Sep Iliad Q2 2020
03 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
08 Sep Mediaset H1 2020
08 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now