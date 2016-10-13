Edition: International
Google, Meta get US security clearance for Pacific submarine cable system

Tuesday 21 December 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Google and Meta have agreed to extra security requirements for their planned trans-Pacific submarine cable in order to gain approval for the project from US authorities. The agreement for the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) system was announced by the Department of Justice, on behalf of the 'Team Telecom' authorities vetting telecom infrastructure projects.  

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Google / Meta
Countries: Asia / United States
Related

Google en Meta krijgen Amerikaanse veiligheidsmachtiging voor trans-Atlantisch kabelsysteem
Published 21 Dec 2021 11:03 CET | Asia
Google en Meta zijn overeengekomen om extra beveiligingseisen te stellen voor hun geplande trans-Atlantische onderzeese kabel om ...

Facebook, Google invest in new trans-Pacific cable systems with Telin, Keppel, Axiata
Published 29 Mar 2021 17:55 CET | Asia
Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T), Facebook and Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) have signed ...

Facebook consortium shelves plans for California-Hong Kong subsea system
Published 11 Mar 2021 10:49 CET | China
A consortium including Facebook has abandoned its plan to build a new international subsea cable between California and Asia ...

Google, Facebook submit revised plan for trans-pacific undersea cable, leaving out Hong Kong
Published 31 Aug 2020 14:36 CET | United States
Google and Facebook will not, after all, build their long-planned undersea cable between the US and Hong Kong, Bloomberg ...

Google to build 3 new subsea cables, add 5 regions to cloud service
Published 17 Jan 2018 08:42 CET | World
Google has announced plans to commission three new undersea cables and add five regions to its cloud network in a bid to further ...

Chinese developer backs Google, Facebook trans-Pacific cable
Published 16 Mar 2017 09:53 CET | Asia
Chinese real-estate developer Wei Junkang is financing Google's and Facebook's new trans-Pacific internet cable. The project will ...

FB, Google, TE, PLDC to build undersea cable from HK to LA
Published 13 Oct 2016 09:58 CET | World
Facebook, Google, TE Connectivity's TE SubCom, and PLDC (Pacific Light Data Communication) have announced plans to co-build the ...





