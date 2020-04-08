Edition: International
Wireless

US govt places Xiaomi on list of banned companies

Friday 15 January 2021 | 09:24 CET | News
The US Department of Defense has added more companies to its list of "Communist Chinese military companies" that can no longer receive investments from US citizens or organisations. The latest list of nine companies includes Xiaomi. If the decision is not overturned, existing investors within the US would need to divest from the smartphone manufacturer.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: United States
Regering VS zet Xiaomi op lijst van verbannen bedrijven
Published 15 Jan 2021 10:36 CET | China
Het Amerikaanse ministerie van Defensie heeft Xiaomi toegevoegd aan de lijst van "communistische Chinese militaire bedrijven" die ...

NYSE changes course again and de-lists Chinese telcos from 11 January
Published 07 Jan 2021 08:37 CET | China
The decision to de-list the shares was first announced 31 December, but subsequently reversed four days later, following further ...

US govt adds Chinese chipmaker SMIC to Entity List
Published 21 Dec 2020 09:59 CET | United States
The US government has added China Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to its so-called Entity List. The ...

FCC publishes list of Huawei, ZTE equipment to remove, goes ahead with China Telecom ban
Published 11 Dec 2020 09:04 CET | United States
The FCC is moving ahead with efforts to block Chinese companies' access to the US market. In addition to approving so-called 'rip ...

US govt considers adding Chinese chipmaker SMIC to Entity List
Published 08 Sep 2020 09:12 CET | China
The US Department of Defense said on 5 September that it was thinking of adding Semiconductor Manufacturing International ...

Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
Published 07 Aug 2020 08:49 CET | United States
The US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders essentially banning the apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. When they ...

US defense labels Huawei, China Mobile as military controlled companies
Published 25 Jun 2020 09:11 CET | United States
The US government has determined Huawei Technologies, China Mobile, China Telecom and other Chinese tech companies such as ...

US allows companies to work with Huawei in standards groups
Published 16 Jun 2020 08:41 CET | United States
The US government has confirmed it will allow American companies to participate in international standards organisations ...

Senate report warns of risks from China amid no oversight of foreign telecom carriers in US
Published 09 Jun 2020 16:07 CET | United States
An investigation by the US Senate has found that the government exercises little formal oversight of foreign telecom operators ...

US restricts Huawei access to global semiconductor technology
Published 15 May 2020 14:29 CET | United States
The US Commerce Department has confirmed the amendment of an export rule with the specific purpose of restricting Huawei's ...

US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'

Published 11 May 2020 09:41 CET | United States
Officials from the US government are in talks with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build chip factories in ...

US to allow American companies to work with Huawei in standards organisations - report
Published 07 May 2020 11:59 CET | United States
The US Department of Commerce is close to signing off on a new rule that would allow US companies to work with Huawei in ...

US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:52 CET | United States
The US government has recommended that the FCC revoke licences allowing China Telecom to provide international telecommunications ...

Huawei deal in Australia called off following trade restrictions imposed by US govt

Published 08 Apr 2020 15:56 CET | Australia
The Public Transport Authority of Western Australia, which plans to spend AUD 136 million (approximately USD 82 million) to ...





