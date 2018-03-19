Edition: International
Pentagon removes Xiaomi from restricted investment list

Wednesday 26 May 2021 | 08:31 CET | News
A US court has issued a final order, vacating the US Department of Defense's designation of Xiaomi as a "Communist Chinese Military Company." The designation, determined in January, meant the Chinese smartphone maker company could no longer receive investments from US citizens or organisations because it had alleged links to the Chinese military. The latest court decision, from the US District Court for the District of Columbia, fully lifts this US investment ban. ​​​

Categories: General
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: United States
