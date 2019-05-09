Edition: International
White House establishes committee to assess foreign participation in US telecom services sector

Monday 6 April 2020 | 17:28 CET | News
The White House has established a committee for assessing foreign participation in the US telecom services sector. With this done, the Federal Communications Commission said it will move forward with its own rulemaking on reforming the foreign ownership review process. 

Categories: General
Countries: United States
