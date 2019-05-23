Edition: International
Huawei maintains revenue growth of over 19% in 2019, sees more difficult 2020

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 11:08 CET | News
Huawei reported revenues of CNY 858.8 billion (USD 123 billion) for 2019, up 19.1 percent. Net profit rose a slower 5.6 percent to CNY 62.7 billion, and operating cash flow increased 22.4 percent to CNY 91.4 billion. 

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

