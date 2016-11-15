Edition: International
Wireless

Huawei unveils new P40 flagship smartphone series

Thursday 26 March 2020 | 14:38 CET | News
Huawei has unveiled its new P40 flagship smartphone range. The P40 Lite, P40 and P40 Pro models will be available from 07 April starting at respectively EUR 299, EUR 799 and EUR 999, and the P40 Pro+ with five cameras will follow in June for EUR 1,399. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

