Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Trump bans more Chinese apps, including Alipay, QQ Wallet, WeChat Pay

Wednesday 6 January 2021 | 08:46 CET | News
US president Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans transactions with eight Chinese apps, claiming these threaten US national security, according to the The Wall Street Journal. The order takes effect in 45 days, after the end of Trump's mandate. The apps include payments platform Alipay; three apps from Tencent including QQ Wallet, WeChat pay and Tencent QQ; CamScanner, a scanning app owned by Intsig Information in Shanghai, as well as Chinese-connected apps SharEit, VMate and WPS Office. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Alipay / Huawei / Tencent / TikTok
Countries: China / United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NYSE changes course again and de-lists Chinese telcos from 11 January
Published 07 Jan 2021 08:37 CET | China
The decision to de-list the shares was first announced 31 December, but subsequently reversed four days later, following further ...

US govt files appeal against TikTok injunction
Published 29 Dec 2020 09:02 CET | United States
The US government has filed an appeal against a federal judge's order which earlier stopped plans to ban the TikTok app in the ...

China starts anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba

Published 28 Dec 2020 10:05 CET | China
E-commerce giant Alibaba Group reports it has received a notice of investigation from China's State Administration for Market ...

Huawei VP calls for UK to reverse 5G ban following defeat of President Trump
Published 17 Nov 2020 11:18 CET | United Kingdom
Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang has called on the UK Government to re-examine its decision to ban the company's equipment from ...

Trump bans US investors from putting money into firms linked with China's military
Published 13 Nov 2020 11:01 CET | United States
Citing risks to national security, US President Trump has issued an executive order forbidding US firms and people from ...

US Commerce Dept says won't enforce ban on TikTok
Published 13 Nov 2020 08:54 CET | United States
The US Commerce Department said it will not enforce the order to ban the TikTok app in the US, which was set to take effect from ...

California court denies motion to reinstate ban on WeChat
Published 26 Oct 2020 10:00 CET | United States
The US District Court of the Northern District of California has denied a motion put forth by the US Justice Department and ...

US judge stops TikTok ban from taking effect
Published 28 Sep 2020 08:48 CET | United States
A federal judge in the US has blocked the government's ban on TikTok from taking effect on 27 September. TikTok's lawyers argued ...

TikTok, WeChat downloads reach daily peaks in US around 15 Sept - study
Published 21 Sep 2020 09:48 CET | United States
For WeChat, downloads reached their peak on 15 September, at 4,700 on that day. On the other 11 days to 17 September, they went ...

California court halts ban on WeChat, for the moment
Published 21 Sep 2020 08:50 CET | United States
A US judge has ruled in favour of those that filed a motion to halt the banning of WeChat, which was set to take place on 20 ...





Related Info

NYSE changes course again and de-lists Chinese telcos from 11 January
08:37 | China | News
US govt files appeal against TikTok injunction
29 Dec 2020 | United States | News
China starts anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
28 Dec 2020 | China | News
Huawei VP calls for UK to reverse 5G ban following defeat of President Trump
17 Nov 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Trump bans US investors from putting money into firms linked with China's military
13 Nov 2020 | United States | News
US Commerce Dept says won't enforce ban on TikTok
13 Nov 2020 | United States | News
California court denies motion to reinstate ban on WeChat
26 Oct 2020 | United States | News
US judge stops TikTok ban from taking effect
28 Sep 2020 | United States | News
TikTok, WeChat downloads reach daily peaks in US around 15 Sept - study
21 Sep 2020 | United States | News
California court halts ban on WeChat, for the moment
21 Sep 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
11 Jan CES 2021
11 Jan Samsung 'A Better Normal for All' event
13 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
13 Jan FCC meeting
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
14 Jan Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now