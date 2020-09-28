US judge stops TikTok ban from taking effect

A federal judge in the US has blocked the government's ban on TikTok from taking effect on 27 September. TikTok's lawyers argued President Donald Trump's order to remove the app from app stores infringed on free speech and due process rights. Judge Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia responded by halting the ban, which was set to kick in at midnight, NPR reports.
Nichols denied a request to extend a 12 November deadline for TikTok to spin off its US operations to an American company, or face possible extinction in the country. The company said it would continue to work towards finalising a preliminary agreement reached with Oracle and Walmart a week ago.
The government said it would comply with the injunction, but also continue its legal fight against TikTok. The executive order blocking the app's distribution in the US "is fully consistent with the law and promotes legitimate national security interests," the Commerce Department said in a statement. It "intends to vigorously defend the E.O. and the Secretary’s implementation efforts from legal challenges".
A date for a full hearing of TikTok's appeal has yet to be set.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions