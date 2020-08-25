Edition: International
Wireless

TikTok sale to Oracle, Walmart shelved as US government reviews case - report

Thursday 11 February 2021 | 08:29 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
The US government plan to force the sale of TikTok's American operations to a group including Oracle and Walmart has been shelved indefinitely, people familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal. The new government under President Joe Biden is still developing its policy on China and will reassess whether the TikTok divestment is necessary.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oracle / TikTok
Countries: United States
