Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

ByteDance asks court for more time on TikTok sale ahead of 12 November ban

Wednesday 11 November 2020 | 08:31 CET | News

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, has asked a US appeals court for additional time to work out a potential sale of its operations in the US, citing a lack of communication from the American government ahead of its 12 November deadline to ban the app. The petition was filed in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

The company said the US government’s decision to force a TikTok sale was "arbitrary and capricious" and denied the company due process under the law. The company said it had been in extensive discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to address its concerns but that feedback had essentially stopped in recent weeks, even as the deadline approached.

The US has argued that it is trying to prevent data on American TikTok users from being shared with China’s authoritarian government, which TikTok says it would never do. President Donald Trump issued an executive order in August stating that TikTok must be sold to an American company or it would be banned in the US.

Under a preliminary deal reached in September, Oracle and Walmart would take a combined 20 percent in TikTok Global, a new US-based company that would run the global service. Among the major sticking points in the continuing negotiations is the size of the stake that ByteDance will get to keep in TikTok, people familiar with the matter said.

TikTok said talks to complete that deal are continuing. "We remain committed to working with the administration—as we have all along—to resolve the issues it has raised, but our legal challenge today is a protection to ensure these discussions can take place," a TikTok spokesperson said.

A federal judge in Philadelphia previously granted a preliminary injunction against the 12 November order, in a suit brought by three TikTok stars.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oracle / TikTok
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TikTok expands Dublin Trust & Safety team; plans new data centre in Ireland
Published 11 Nov 2020 10:41 CET | Ireland
TikTok said it is creating 200 new jobs at its EMEA Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin over the next three months....

TikTok users win court ruling against US government ban
Published 02 Nov 2020 09:52 CET | United States
TikTok has won another court ruling against the US government's attempt to ban the app in the US. A federal judge in Pennsylvania ...

US judge stops TikTok ban from taking effect
Published 28 Sep 2020 08:48 CET | United States
A federal judge in the US has blocked the government's ban on TikTok from taking effect on 27 September. TikTok's lawyers argued ...

TikTok takes fight against app ban to US court
Published 24 Sep 2020 09:47 CET | United States
TikTok says the US government's proposed ban on its app violates constitutional provisions for free speech and due process and ...

US President Trump approves Oracle, Walmart deal with ByteDance for TikTok
Published 21 Sep 2020 09:19 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has given his approval to the proposed deal between ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart for TikTok's US ...

TikTok to set up US headquarters with 20,000 employees if Oracle deal approved
Published 15 Sep 2020 10:55 CET | United States
The deal between ByteDance and Oracle about TikTok's US operations still has to be reviewed by the US Department of the Treasury. ...

Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
Published 07 Aug 2020 08:49 CET | United States
The US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders essentially banning the apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. When they ...





Related Info

TikTok expands Dublin Trust & Safety team; plans new data centre in Ireland
10:41 | Ireland | News
TikTok users win court ruling against US government ban
2 Nov | United States | News
US judge stops TikTok ban from taking effect
28 Sep | United States | News
TikTok takes fight against app ban to US court
24 Sep | United States | News
US President Trump approves Oracle, Walmart deal with ByteDance for TikTok
21 Sep | United States | News
TikTok to set up US headquarters with 20,000 employees if Oracle deal approved
15 Sep | United States | News
Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
7 Aug | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Nov AfricaCom 2020
09 Nov The StreamTV Show
10 Nov Telco AI Summit Europe
11 Nov Verizon analyst meeting
11 Nov 5G Techritory
12 Nov Ice Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Singtel fiscal Q2
12 Nov Sierra Wireless Q3 2020
12 Nov Kcell Q3 2020
12 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
12 Nov OTE Q3 2020
12 Nov Multichoice interim results
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2020
12 Nov RTL Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Telstra Investor Day
12 Nov NEC Visionary Week
13 Nov Digi Q3 2020
13 Nov Japan Display fiscal Q2
16 Nov Vodafone fiscal Q2
16 Nov Vodacom interim results
16 Nov iQiyi Q3 2020
16 Nov Baidu Q3 2020
16 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
17 Nov MTS Q3 2020
17 Nov Vantage Towers Capital Markets Day
17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
17 Nov Riverbed Global User Conference
17 Nov GIGAEurope launch event
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now