Xiaomi overtakes Samsung to lead European smartphone market in Q2

Monday 2 August 2021 | 15:21 CET | News
Xiaomi surged past its rivals to top the European smartphone ranking for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, according to data from Strategy Analytics. The Chinese vendor posted a 67.1 percent year on year rise in shipments to 12.7 million in the April to June period for a 25.3 percent market share, surpassing longtime leader Samsung with 12.0 million (-7.0%) for a 24.3 percent share and Apple with 9.6 million (+15.7%) for a 9.6 percent share. Oppo and Realme rounded out the top five with shares of 5.6 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Oppo / Realme / Samsung / Xiaomi
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

China smartphone market drops 10% in Q2 amid falling demand, lack of flagship products

Published 30 Jul 2021 11:56 CET | China
Around 79 million smartphones were shipped in China in the second quarter of 2021, which represents a decline of 10 percent ...

Global smartphone shipments slow to 7% growth in Q2; Xiaomi leapfrogs Apple for 2nd place
Published 29 Jul 2021 16:36 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments totalled 299.1 million units in the second quarter of 2021, up 6.9 percent from the same period a ...

Smartphone shipments drop 9% sequentially in Q2, hit by component shortages - Canalys
Published 29 Jul 2021 12:31 CET | World
Smartphone shipments reached 316.0 million in the second quarter, a drop of 9 percent from the first quarter and its 347 million ...

EMEA smartphone market lifts 21% to 93 million units in Q1
Published 31 May 2021 15:17 CET | Europe
The EMEA smartphone market grew 20.9 percent to a first-quarter record of 93.060 million units, despite lockdowns and the ...

Xiaomi comes second for smartphone sales in Portugal in Q1
Published 27 May 2021 14:21 CET | Portugal
Xiaomi has reached second place in smartphone sales in Portugal in the first quarter of 2021, surpassing Apple but behind ...

Xiaomi reports record revenues, adjusted net profit in Q1
Published 26 May 2021 15:55 CET | World
Xiaomi said revenues and adjusted net profit reached historic highs in the first quarter, boosted by the strong growth of ...





