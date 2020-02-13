Edition: International
Xiaomi to drop 'Mi' branding from entire product range

Tuesday 24 August 2021 | 14:43 CET | News
Xiaomi has confirmed plans to phase out its "Mi" product branding around 10 years after launching its Mi 1 smartphone. "Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi's product series 'Mi' will be renamed 'Xiaomi'," said the company following the publication of a report by XDA Developers. The aim is to "unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products," it added.

Categories: General
Companies: Redmi / Xiaomi
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

