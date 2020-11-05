Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Xiaomi accelerates revenue growth in Q2 with smartphone shipments up 87%

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 14:45 CET | News
Xiaomi reported second-quarter revenues up 64 percent year-on-year to a record CNY 87.8 billion, as its smartphones continue to gain market share around the world. Adjusted net profit jumped 87 percent to CNY 6.3 billion in the period. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: China / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Xiaomi to drop 'Mi' branding from entire product range
Published 24 Aug 2021 14:43 CET | World
Xiaomi has confirmed plans to phase out its "Mi" product branding around 10 years after launching its Mi 1 smartphone. "Starting ...

Xiaomi unveils entry-level Redmi 10 with Helio G88 chipset, 50MP camera
Published 18 Aug 2021 10:50 CET | World
Xiaomi has officially announced the imminent release of the latest entry-level smartphone under its Redmi brand. The Redmi 10 has ...

Xiaomi releases Mix 4 smartphone, enters robot market with open-source CyberDog project
Published 11 Aug 2021 09:40 CET | China
Xiaomi has unveiled a new flagship phone in its autumn product launch, as well as a robot dog for open-source development. The ...

Xiaomi leads global 5G Android shipments in Q2 - study
Published 10 Aug 2021 10:47 CET | World
Xiaomi was the leading manufacturer of 5G Android smartphones in the second quarter of 2021, according to data compiled by ...

IDC estimates smartphone market up over 13% in Q2, Xiaomi moves up to 2nd place
Published 30 Jul 2021 10:27 CET | World
The rebound in the smartphone market continued in Q2, with annual growth of 13.2 percent to 313.2 million units, according to ...

Poco launches X3 GT gaming and entertainment phone
Published 28 Jul 2021 16:12 CET | World
Poco, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, announced the launch of the Poco X3 GT, a gaming and entertainment focused mobile phone featuring ...

Xiaomi expands IoT range with tri-band router, wireless earbuds
Published 26 Jul 2021 15:58 CET | World
Xiaomi announced new products in its 'AIoT' range, outside smartphones. These are the Mi Router AX9000, Mi 2K Gaming Monitor, Mi ...

Xiaomi shipped most smartphones in Q2 after Samsung - Canalys
Published 16 Jul 2021 09:32 CET | World
Samsung again led smartphone shipments in the second quarter, with its market share rising 15 percent from the year before to 19 ...

Xiaomi plans USD 1.2 bln debt issue
Published 15 Jul 2021 12:25 CET | China
Xiaomi announced plans to raise USD 1.2 billion in a public debt issue. The offering will include USD 800 million of 2.875 ...

Xiaomi reaches over 1,000 Xiaomi Stores worldwide
Published 08 Jun 2021 08:42 CET | World
Xiaomi announced it has opened over 1,000 Xiaomi Stores in global markets, marking a major milestone in the company's global ...

Xiaomi reports record revenues, adjusted net profit in Q1
Published 26 May 2021 15:55 CET | World
Xiaomi said revenues and adjusted net profit reached historic highs in the first quarter, boosted by the strong growth of ...

Xiaomi launches global offers under Mi Fan Festival 2021 promo
Published 02 Apr 2021 10:09 CET | World
Xiaomi has announced a promotional campaign on e-commerce platforms all over the world as part of its Mi Fan Festival (MFF) 2021 ...

Xiaomi confirms plans to make electric cars, unveils new logo
Published 30 Mar 2021 14:42 CET | China
Xiaomi has confirmed plans to enter the market for electric vehicles. The company said it will invest an initial CNY 10 billion, ...

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i smartphones launched globally
Published 30 Mar 2021 09:28 CET | World
Xiaomi has released the new members of its Mi 11 smartphone series – the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11i – at a global launch ...

Xiaomi kicks off developer conference with new capex, hiring goals
Published 05 Nov 2020 16:56 CET | World
Xiaomi has kicked off its annual Mi Developer Conference (MIDC 2020) in Beijing with the theme "Technology for Life". During the ...





Related Info

Xiaomi to drop 'Mi' branding from entire product range
24 Aug | World | News
Xiaomi unveils entry-level Redmi 10 with Helio G88 chipset, 50MP camera
18 Aug | World | News
Xiaomi releases Mix 4 smartphone, enters robot market with open-source CyberDog project
11 Aug | China | News
Xiaomi leads global 5G Android shipments in Q2 - study
10 Aug | World | News
IDC estimates smartphone market up over 13% in Q2, Xiaomi moves up to 2nd place
30 Jul | World | News
Poco launches X3 GT gaming and entertainment phone
28 Jul | World | News
Xiaomi expands IoT range with tri-band router, wireless earbuds
26 Jul | World | News
Xiaomi shipped most smartphones in Q2 after Samsung - Canalys
16 Jul | World | News
Xiaomi plans USD 1.2 bln debt issue
15 Jul | China | News
Xiaomi reaches over 1,000 Xiaomi Stores worldwide
8 Jun | World | News
Xiaomi reports record revenues, adjusted net profit in Q1
26 May | World | News
Xiaomi launches global offers under Mi Fan Festival 2021 promo
2 Apr | World | News
Xiaomi confirms plans to make electric cars, unveils new logo
30 Mar | China | News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i smartphones launched globally
30 Mar | World | News
Xiaomi kicks off developer conference with new capex, hiring goals
5 Nov 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
25 Aug Gamescom
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now