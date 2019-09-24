Edition: International
Xiaomi reveals first smart glasses concept with MicroLED technology

Tuesday 14 September 2021 | 10:10 CET | News
Xiaomi has unveiled its first smart glasses, a wearable device that it says is designed to be more than a second screen for a smartphone. The company said the Xiaomi Smart Glasses weigh just 51 grams and integrate a total of 497 components including miniature sensors and communication modules, so they are able to display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos and translate text right before the wearer's eyes. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
