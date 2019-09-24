Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Xiaomi unveils concept phone with 'quad-curved waterfall' display

Friday 5 February 2021 | 10:38 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled a new concept phone with a display that curves in all four corners, from top to bottom as well as from left to right. The so-called "quad-curved waterfall" display features 88-degree "hyper-quad" curves, meaning there's no space for ports or physical buttons. The aim is to achieve a "a truly port-free unibody" design and to "extend the limits of the display to infinity", said Xiaomi.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Xiaomi onthult concept voor smartphone met 4x gebogen display
Published 05 Feb 2021 14:45 CET | World
De Chinese smartphonefabrikant Xiaomi heeft een nieuw concepttelefoon onthuld met een display dat in alle vier de hoeken kromt, ...

China smartphone market flat in Q4, 5G drives two-thirds of sales

Published 04 Feb 2021 09:28 CET | China
Around 86.4 million smartphones were shipped in China in the fourth quarter of 2020. Smartphone shipments were flat year-on-year, ...

Xiaomi unveils across the room 'Air Charge' technology
Published 29 Jan 2021 10:00 CET | World
Xiaomi has unveiled 'Mi Air Charge' technology, a wireless charging system described as "revolutionary" that allows users to ...

Apple regains smartphone lead in Q4 on iPhone 12 surge - Canalys
Published 28 Jan 2021 12:26 CET | World
Apple recovered its lead in the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2020 thanks to record quarterly sales of ...

Smartphone market returns to growth in Q4, Apple takes top spot
Published 28 Jan 2021 09:21 CET | World
The global smartphone market returned to annual growth of 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, to 385.9 million shipments ...

Xiaomi revenue growth accelerates to 35% in Q3 on stronger smartphone sales
Published 24 Nov 2020 14:58 CET | World
Xiaomi reported a strong acceleration in sales growth in the third quarter, driven by demand for its affordable smartphones. ...

Xiaomi unveils core technologies at MIDC 2019
Published 19 Nov 2019 15:15 CET | China
Xiaomi officially announced it integrated an earthquake warning function into smartphones with the company's user interface MIUI ...

Xiaomi introduces 108MP smartphone, Mi Watch in China
Published 06 Nov 2019 10:14 CET | China
Xiaomi has unveiled a new premium smartphone, the Mi CC9 Pro, featuring the 108-megapixel camera first previewed on its Mi Mix ...

Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix Alpha 5G concept phone with 108 MP camera and 'surround screen'
Published 24 Sep 2019 14:26 CET | China
Xiaomi has announced the upcoming launch of its first phone with a wrap-around display and 108 megapixel (MP) camera at an event ...





Related Info

Xiaomi onthult concept voor smartphone met 4x gebogen display
14:45 | World | News
China smartphone market flat in Q4, 5G drives two-thirds of sales
4 Feb | China | News
Xiaomi unveils across the room 'Air Charge' technology
29 Jan | World | News
Apple regains smartphone lead in Q4 on iPhone 12 surge - Canalys
28 Jan | World | News
Smartphone market returns to growth in Q4, Apple takes top spot
28 Jan | World | News
Xiaomi revenue growth accelerates to 35% in Q3 on stronger smartphone sales
24 Nov 2020 | World | News
Xiaomi unveils core technologies at MIDC 2019
19 Nov 2019 | China | News
Xiaomi introduces 108MP smartphone, Mi Watch in China
6 Nov 2019 | China | News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix Alpha 5G concept phone with 108 MP camera and 'surround screen'
24 Sep 2019 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Feb TDC Q4 2020
05 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
05 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2020
05 Feb PCCW FY results
05 Feb Report: Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q4
08 Feb Kcell Q4 2020
08 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2020
08 Feb Telkom Q3 trading update
09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb Telecom Itala (TIM) Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco fiscal Q2
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Allot Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
10 Feb Equinix Q4 2020
10 Feb Bredband2 Q4 2020
10 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
10 Feb Lumen Technologies Q4 2020
10 Feb Altice USA Q4 2020
10 Feb Belden Q4 2020
10 Feb RSPG meeting
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now