Wireless

Xiaomi brings Mi 11 smartphone to rest of world

Monday 8 February 2021 | 14:23 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new flagship smartphone, the Mi 11. After premiering in China in December, the new device will start sales this month, at EUR 749 for the standard model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and EUR 799 for 256 GB. Customers ordering early will receive a Mi Watch free with their purchase from selected channels, and Xiaomi also offers a free repair in the first year of its two-year guarantee. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Harman / Qualcomm / Xiaomi
Countries: World
