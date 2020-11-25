Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 flagship in China

Tuesday 29 December 2020 | 09:18 CET | News
Xiaomi has released its Mi 11 flagship smartphone in Mainland China. This is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 888 processor and features a 2K Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP 8K main camera and dual speakers with sound by Harman Kardon. It uses Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Proximity Sensor Inner Beauty. The phone, with an 8.06mm slim and light body, starts at CNY 3,999 and will be available for pre-order in official sales channels from 28 December. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Harman / Qualcomm / Xiaomi
Countries: China
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Xiaomi to raise USD 4 bln for expansion in share, bond sale
Published 02 Dec 2020 13:27 CET | World
Xiaomi announced plans to raise USD 855 million in a convertible bond issue and another USD 3.1 billion in an underwritten share ...

Xiaomi's Redmi releases first smartwatch in China
Published 30 Nov 2020 09:01 CET | China
Xiaomi's budget sub-brand Redmi released its first smartwatch, the Redmi Watch, in China for CNY 299, or about USD 45, according ...

Xiaomi's Poco goes fully independent, introduces new budget smartphone
Published 25 Nov 2020 13:31 CET | World
Xiaomi's Poco Global said it is now an independent brand, almost a year after going independent in India. The company did not ...

Xiaomi revenue growth accelerates to 35% in Q3 on stronger smartphone sales
Published 24 Nov 2020 14:58 CET | World
Xiaomi reported a strong acceleration in sales growth in the third quarter, driven by demand for its affordable smartphones. ...

China smartphone market drops 14% in Q3 under soft demand, delayed product availability
Published 09 Nov 2020 11:53 CET | China
Smartphone shipments in China were down 14.3 percent year-on-year to 84.8 million in the third quarter, according to data from ...

Xiaomi kicks off developer conference with new capex, hiring goals
Published 05 Nov 2020 16:56 CET | World
Xiaomi has kicked off its annual Mi Developer Conference (MIDC 2020) in Beijing with the theme "Technology for Life". During the ...

Xiaomi brings out faster 80W wireless charging

Published 19 Oct 2020 16:43 CET | World
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest 80W Mi wireless charging technology, a step up from the 30W introduced last year. The company said ...

Xiaomi unveils first 8K TV with 5G support
Published 28 Sep 2020 14:29 CET | China
China's Xiaomi has announced the details of its first TV with 8K resolution and 5G connectivity. The Mi TV Lux Pro 82-inch TV is ...

Xiaomi launches Poco X3 NFC smartphone
Published 07 Sep 2020 15:58 CET | World
Xiaomi has launched the Poco X3 NFC smartphone, tailored for young technology and gaming enthusiasts. Debuting Qualcomm's ...

Xiaomi launches new flagship, low-cost smartphones to mark 10th anniversary
Published 12 Aug 2020 12:21 CET | China
Xiaomi has added two new smartphones to its line-up: the low-cost Redmi K30 Ultra and the top-of-the-range Mi 10 Ultra. The 5G ...





Related Info

Xiaomi to raise USD 4 bln for expansion in share, bond sale
2 Dec | World | News
Xiaomi's Redmi releases first smartwatch in China
30 Nov | China | News
Xiaomi's Poco goes fully independent, introduces new budget smartphone
25 Nov | World | News
Xiaomi revenue growth accelerates to 35% in Q3 on stronger smartphone sales
24 Nov | World | News
China smartphone market drops 14% in Q3 under soft demand, delayed product availability
9 Nov | China | News
Xiaomi kicks off developer conference with new capex, hiring goals
5 Nov | World | News
Xiaomi brings out faster 80W wireless charging
19 Oct | World | News
Xiaomi unveils first 8K TV with 5G support
28 Sep | China | News
Xiaomi launches Poco X3 NFC smartphone
7 Sep | World | News
Xiaomi launches new flagship, low-cost smartphones to mark 10th anniversary
12 Aug | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now