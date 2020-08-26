Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Xiaomi grows Q4 revenue 25% after smartphone shipments jump 30%

Wednesday 24 March 2021 | 12:35 CET | News
Xiaomi reported fourth-quarter revenues of CNY 70.5 billion, up 24.8 percent year-on-year. The company shipped 42.3 million smartphones in the period, up 29.7 percent from a year earlier thanks to strong growth in its home market China and continued expansion abroad. Net profit more than tripled, to CNY 8.8 billion from CNY 2.4 billion a year ago, and rose 36.7 percent on an adjusted basis to CNY 3.2 billion. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Xiaomi obtains injunction against US investors ban
Published 15 Mar 2021 08:37 CET | United States
Xiaomi has obtained a court order against a US ban on investing in its securities. The company was placed on a black list in ...

Xiaomi to start share buyback worth up to HKD 10 billion
Published 11 Mar 2021 17:12 CET | China
Xiaomi announced plans to start a share buyback worth up to USD 10 billion. Its shareholders meeting last June authorised the ...

Xiaomi intros affordable Redmi Note 10 series with 5G model at USD 199
Published 04 Mar 2021 14:58 CET | World
Xiaomi has released four new affordable smartphone models under its Redmi brand, including a low-cost 5G phone. The Redmi Note 10 ...

Xiaomi unveils Redmi K40 flagship series
Published 25 Feb 2021 18:07 CET | World
Xiaomi has released its new flagship devices in the Redmi series. The K40 comes with an upgraded display, sound and user ...

Xiaomi unveils premium QLED TV

Published 09 Feb 2021 09:26 CET | World
Xiaomi launched the Mi TV Q1 75-inch, its most premium QLED 4K TV offering for the global market to date. It features a 75-inch ...

Xiaomi brings Mi 11 smartphone to rest of world
Published 08 Feb 2021 14:23 CET | World
Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new flagship smartphone, the Mi 11. After premiering in China in December, the new device ...

Smartphone market contracts 7% in 2020, Xiaomi gains most market share
Published 28 Jan 2021 10:55 CET | World
The global smartphone market grew 4.7 percent to shipments of 381.1 million units in Q4 2020, according to data from Omdia. This ...

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 flagship in China

Published 29 Dec 2020 09:18 CET | China
Xiaomi has released its Mi 11 flagship smartphone in Mainland China. This is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's ...

Xiaomi to raise USD 4 bln for expansion in share, bond sale
Published 02 Dec 2020 13:27 CET | World
Xiaomi announced plans to raise USD 855 million in a convertible bond issue and another USD 3.1 billion in an underwritten share ...

Xiaomi revenue growth accelerates to 35% in Q3 on stronger smartphone sales
Published 24 Nov 2020 14:58 CET | World
Xiaomi reported a strong acceleration in sales growth in the third quarter, driven by demand for its affordable smartphones. ...

Xiaomi kicks off developer conference with new capex, hiring goals
Published 05 Nov 2020 16:56 CET | World
Xiaomi has kicked off its annual Mi Developer Conference (MIDC 2020) in Beijing with the theme "Technology for Life". During the ...

Xiaomi sales growth slows to 3% in Q2, adjusted net profit falls 7%
Published 26 Aug 2020 15:34 CET | World
Xiaomi reported a further slowdown in revenue growth in the second quarter. Revenues were up just 3.1 percent year-on-year to CNY ...





Related Info

Xiaomi obtains injunction against US investors ban
15 Mar | United States | News
Xiaomi to start share buyback worth up to HKD 10 billion
11 Mar | China | News
Xiaomi intros affordable Redmi Note 10 series with 5G model at USD 199
4 Mar | World | News
Xiaomi unveils Redmi K40 flagship series
25 Feb | World | News
Xiaomi unveils premium QLED TV
9 Feb | World | News
Xiaomi brings Mi 11 smartphone to rest of world
8 Feb | World | News
Smartphone market contracts 7% in 2020, Xiaomi gains most market share
28 Jan | World | News
Xiaomi launches Mi 11 flagship in China
29 Dec 2020 | China | News
Xiaomi to raise USD 4 bln for expansion in share, bond sale
2 Dec 2020 | World | News
Xiaomi revenue growth accelerates to 35% in Q3 on stronger smartphone sales
24 Nov 2020 | World | News
Xiaomi kicks off developer conference with new capex, hiring goals
5 Nov 2020 | World | News
Xiaomi sales growth slows to 3% in Q2, adjusted net profit falls 7%
26 Aug 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Salt FY 2020 results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
26 Mar Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q4
30 Mar CCA Mobile Carriers Show
30 Mar Ericsson AGM
30 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q4
31 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
31 Mar Swisscom AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now