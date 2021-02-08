Edition: International
Xiaomi sales growth slows sharply in Q3 on component shortages, profit hit by investment writedowns

Tuesday 23 November 2021 | 12:55 CET | News
Xiaomi reported a sharp slowdown in revenue growth in the third quarter, with sales up just 8 percent compared to around 60 percent growth in the first half of the year. The company blamed the slower growth on the global supply-chain problems and component shortages. Xiaomi's net profit also fell over 83 percent year-on-year, after a writedown on its investment portfolio due to the downturn in Chinese tech stocks. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
