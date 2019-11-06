Xiaomi unveils flagship Mi 10, plans to increase R&D spend

Xiaomi has launched its flagship Mi 10 smartphones at its headquarters in Beijing. The new devices, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 108-megapixel camera, will launch from 14 February in China starting at CNY 3,999.
A global launch of the new phone had been planned for Mobile World Congress on 23 February. As the congress has been cancelled, Xiaomi said it would reschedule a European launch event later.
Xiaomi also announced at the event that it expects revenues for 2019 exceeded CNY 200 billion, compared to CNY 175 billion reported for 2018. In addition, the company plans to increase its R&D spending this year to over CNY 10 billion, from CNY 7 billion in 2019, as it continues its '5G+AIoT' strategy to expand its product range.
According to GSMArena, two models will be available in the new smartphone series: the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Both come with 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the top Qualcomm processor and a 6.67-inch Amoled display with punch-hole selfie camera. They also have wireless charging and a quad-camera rear set-up with main 108-megapixel lens.
The Pro version comes with extra telephoto sensors and advanced AI features on the camera, faster charging of up to 50W with a cable, and up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It will launch a few days later than the standard Mi 10, on 12 February from CNY 4,999, in a choice of blue or white.
