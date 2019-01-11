Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Xiaomi lifts investment in 5G, AIoT to USD 7 bln

Friday 3 January 2020 | 10:31 CET | News

Xiaomi wants to put at least CNY 50 billion (USD 7.18 billion) over the next five years into 5G and AIoT to ensure its lead in the field, CEO Lei June said in his New Year’s address to the company. The money is an increase from last year’s investment goal of CNY 10 billion under the company’s 'All in AIoT' plan. "This is to ensure we win this new smart era," Jun said. 

As the company nears its ten-year anniversary, the CEO noted that the company’s Mi TV is now number one in China in terms of shipments, the first company to reach over 10 million units shipped per year in the country. Mi TV is at number five globally, the CEO added. 

Xiaomi also announced the appointment of Chang Cheng as VP, responsible for Xiaomi smartphone products. 

The company plans to celebrate its anniversary in April.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Xiaomi unveiles first 5G smartphone under low-cost Redmi brand
Published 10 Dec 2019 15:07 CET | China
Xiaomi announced its first 5G smartphone under its low-cost Redmi brand. The Redmi K30 5G runs Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 756G ...

Xiaomi replaces head of China after dissapointing results
Published 03 Dec 2019 10:00 CET | China
Xiaomi has announced a number of executive shuffles, notably the replacement of co-founder and chairman Lei Jun as the company's ...

Xiaomi revenue growth slows to 5.5% in Q3 as smartphone sales turn lower
Published 27 Nov 2019 13:48 CET | World
Xiaomi reported revenues for the third quarter of CNY 53.7 billion, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier. While smartphone revenues ...

Xiaomi unveils Mi Note 10 with 108 MP penta camera from EUR 549
Published 06 Nov 2019 15:29 CET | World
Xiaomi has unveiled the latest flagship smartphone in its premium Mi Note series at an event in Madrid. The Mi Note 10 comes with ...

Xiaomi appoints Bin as vice chairman

Published 28 Oct 2019 14:26 CET | China
Xiaomi's board of directors appointed Lin Bin as board vice chairman with effect from 25 October to assist the board chairman Lei ...

Xiaomi targets expansion in connected devices, global smartphone market
Published 11 Jan 2019 11:57 CET | World
Xiaomi has outlined its strategy going forward at its annual party in Beijing, saying it will have two core areas: smartphones ...





Related Info

Xiaomi unveiles first 5G smartphone under low-cost Redmi brand
10 Dec 2019 | China | News
Xiaomi replaces head of China after dissapointing results
3 Dec 2019 | China | News
Xiaomi revenue growth slows to 5.5% in Q3 as smartphone sales turn lower
27 Nov 2019 | World | News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Note 10 with 108 MP penta camera from EUR 549
6 Nov 2019 | World | News
Xiaomi appoints Bin as vice chairman
28 Oct 2019 | China | News
Xiaomi targets expansion in connected devices, global smartphone market
11 Jan 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now