Wireless

Xiaomi profits fall in Q4 on marketing push to boost overseas growth

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 14:04 CET | News
Xiaomi reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 up 27.1 percent year-on-year to CNY 56.5 billion. Net profit for the period fell to CNY 2.4 billion from CNY 3.4 billion a year earlier, after a sharp rise in marketing and promotional spend to boost sales outside China. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: China / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Xiaomi unveils cheaper Mi 10 Lite 5G, along with more connected devices
Published 27 Mar 2020 17:14 CET | World
Xiaomi has officially added more products to its Mi portfolio, including the Mi 10 Lite, along the further expansion of its Mi 10 ...

Xiaomi launches mid-range Redmi Note 9S with 5,000mAh battery
Published 23 Mar 2020 15:32 CET | World
Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 9S smartphone, the international version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro introduced in ...

Xiaomi reopens 1,800 shops, says supply chain is at 80%
Published 20 Mar 2020 09:42 CET | China
Xiaomi said its Wuhan office, with 2,000 employees, now has a zero infection rate and that it has reopened over 1,800 Mi Home ...

Xiaomi unveils flagship Mi 10, plans to increase R&D spend
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:59 CET | China
Xiaomi has launched its flagship Mi 10 smartphones at its headquarters in Beijing. The new devices, featuring the Qualcomm ...

Xiaomi spins off Poco brand, to launch more premium phones in India
Published 17 Jan 2020 11:39 CET | World
Xiaomi said that Poco, the sub-brand it unveiled in the summer of 2018, is now an independent company, TechCrunch reported. ...

Xiaomi lifts investment in 5G, AIoT to USD 7 bln
Published 03 Jan 2020 10:31 CET | World
Xiaomi wants to put at least CNY 50 billion (USD 7.18 billion) over the next five years into 5G and AIoT to ensure its lead in ...

Xiaomi revenue growth slows to 5.5% in Q3 as smartphone sales turn lower
Published 27 Nov 2019 13:48 CET | World
Xiaomi reported revenues for the third quarter of CNY 53.7 billion, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier. While smartphone revenues ...

Xiaomi revenue growth slows in Q2 as smartphone shipments flat
Published 20 Aug 2019 13:20 CET | China
Xiaomi reported a further slowdown in sales growth in the second quarter, hurt by the depressed smartphone market and weaker ...

Xiaomi revenues lift 27% in Q1, as IoT, internet services offset slower smartphone growth
Published 20 May 2019 14:09 CET | World
Xiaomi said revenues for the first quarter rose 27.2 percent from the year before to CNY 43.8 billion, and that its operating ...





