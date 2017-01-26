Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Xiaomi unveils cheaper Mi 10 Lite 5G, along with more connected devices

Friday 27 March 2020 | 17:14 CET | News
Xiaomi has officially added more products to its Mi portfolio, including the Mi 10 Lite, along the further expansion of its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smarpthones, plus five more products, including a few routers, an air purifier and earphones. The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were earlier unveiled, and launched in China last month. They will now become available, along with the other devices, in more global markets, Xiaomi said, without giving further specifications.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon / Corning / Google / Netflix / Qualcomm / Xiaomi / YouTube
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Xiaomi unveils flagship Mi 10, plans to increase R&D spend
13 Feb | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Mar Secureworks Q4 2019
27 Mar iQiyi Q4 2019
31 Mar Lyse FY results
31 Mar BlackBerry fiscal Q4
31 Mar Xiaomi FY results
31 Mar Tele Columbus Q4 2019
31 Mar Ericsson AGM
31 Mar Proximus strategy update
31 Mar FCC meeting
31 Mar Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2019 Q4
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
02 Apr Telia AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now