Wireless

Xiaomi launches mid-range Redmi Note 10 Lite, Note 9 and Note 9 Pro globally

Friday 1 May 2020 | 09:24 CET | News
Xiaomi has officially launched three new mid-range smartphones worldwide at an event in Beijing. The new Note 10 Lite is a version of the Note 10 launched last year, albeit with a smaller 64MP Sony IMX686 camera compared to that phone’s Samsung-made 108MP lens. It also has an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor as well as a 16MP selfie camera. The 6.47-inch Note 10 Lite comes with the same Snapdragon 730 SoC as the Mi Note 10 phone and a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It will be available from mid-May for EUR 349 for the 6/64GB variant and EUR 399 for the 6/128GB model.

The mid-range Redmi Note 9, meanwhile, has a 6.53-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and a 13MP front-facing camera. On the back is the same 48MP Samsung GM1 main sensor as the Redmi Note 9S plus an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP cameras above a fingerprint scanner. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and also features a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging, a headphone jack and NFC. Pricing for the phone starts at EUR 183 for the 3/64GB model, rising to EUR 230 for the 4/128GB variant. 

Finally, Xiaomi announced the launch of the international Redmi Note 9 Pro, already available as the Note 9 Pro Max in India. It comes with a 6.67-inch display, a quad-camera set up with a 64MP main sensor, a 5,020 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available from mid-May in a 6/64GB variant for EUR 247 and a 6/128GB model for EUR 275.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
