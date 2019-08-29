Xiaomi launches mid-range Redmi Note 10 Lite, Note 9 and Note 9 Pro globally

The mid-range Redmi Note 9, meanwhile, has a 6.53-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and a 13MP front-facing camera. On the back is the same 48MP Samsung GM1 main sensor as the Redmi Note 9S plus an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP cameras above a fingerprint scanner. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and also features a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging, a headphone jack and NFC. Pricing for the phone starts at EUR 183 for the 3/64GB model, rising to EUR 230 for the 4/128GB variant.
Finally, Xiaomi announced the launch of the international Redmi Note 9 Pro, already available as the Note 9 Pro Max in India. It comes with a 6.67-inch display, a quad-camera set up with a 64MP main sensor, a 5,020 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available from mid-May in a 6/64GB variant for EUR 247 and a 6/128GB model for EUR 275.
