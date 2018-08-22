Edition: International
Wireless

Poco launches second low-cost premium smartphone in India

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 14:14 CET | News

Poco, the smartphone brand spun off from Xiaomi, has released its second device, the Poco X2. It launches first in India, from 11 February through online seller Flipkart, starting at INR 15,999 (EUR 205). 

Available in a choice of blue, purple or red, the Poco X2 runs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is enhanced for gaming services. Customers have a choice of 6 or 8 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage. 

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh and support for HDR 10 and comes with a small hole at the top right for the dual 20- and 2-megapixel front cameras. On the back, the device comes with four cameras, including a main 64-megapixel sensor from Sony, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at up to 27W and a 3.5mm headphone jack.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm / Sony / Xiaomi
Countries: India
