Wireless

Xiaomi unveils new 'flagship killer' Poco F2 Pro, available from EUR 499

Tuesday 12 May 2020 | 18:10 CET | News

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest 'flagship killer' under the Poco brand. Tailored to tech enthusiasts, the Poco F2 Pro comes  with the top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G access and the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, as well as a quad rear camera, 6.67-inch Full HD+ Amoled display and 20-megapixel pop-up front camera.

The new Poco device also includes a 4,700 mAh battery with up to 30W fast charging, the Liquid Cool 2.0 vapor chamber system, Wi-Fi 6, HDR 10+, in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear camera includes a main 64-megapixel sensor from Sony (IMX686), as well as a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. 

It will be available in the colours Neon Blue, Electric Purple, Cyber Grey and Phantom White, with an anti-glare matte finish for the grey and purple devices. While Xiaomi did not provide any distribution details for the device, pricing was provided in euros, suggesting this Poco device will get a wider release than previous models, which focused on India. The company said the 'early bird' price for the Poco F2 Pro is EUR 499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and EUR 599 for the 8GB+256GB version.


