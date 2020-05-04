Edition: International
Wireless

Xiaomi adds more privacy functions to browser following reports of mass data collection

Monday 4 May 2020 | 14:47 CET | News
Xiaomi smartphones have default browsers that transfer customer data such as sites visited, search queries and navigation information through to Xiaomi servers, Forbes reported citing security experts. The experts said data was even sent when users were on the internet in “incognito mode”. The data is transmitted to Alibaba servers rented by Xiaomi. These servers are said to be located in Russia and Singapore, with the web domains belonging to Xiaomi and registered in Beijing. 

Xiaomi issued a statement in response to the report, saying it only collects data after receiving explicit consent. It also makes the data used anonymous and encrypted. The collected data is only used for internal case and does not have any personally identifiable information. The company noted that this is a common system among internet companies around the world, used to improve the overall user experience of various products, while safeguarding user privacy and data security. 

The company said that as an internet company, internet security, safety and user privacy were its core principles and that the data goes to data centres where local user privacy protection laws and regulations are strictly followed. 

Xiaomi added that it will however further strengthen its practice by including, in its next Mint Browser and Mi Browser software update, an option in incognito mode that will enable users to switch data collection on or off. The software updates were submitted to Google Play for approval on 3 May. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Alibaba / Xiaomi
Countries: World
