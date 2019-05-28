Edition: International
Wireless

Xiaomi adds Redmi Pro models to low-cost 5G range

Tuesday 24 March 2020 | 14:24 CET | News
Xiaomi announced two new smartphones in its low-cost Redmi range, the Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom edition. These add to the Redmi K30 first launched in December 2019 as the first 5G model under the brand. In addition, Xiaomi introduced a new smart display and smart TV under the Redmi brand.  

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm / Samsung / Sony / Xiaomi
Countries: China
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

