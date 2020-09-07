Xiaomi launches Poco X3 NFC smartphone

Xiaomi has launched the Poco X3 NFC smartphone, tailored for young technology and gaming enthusiasts. Debuting Qualcomm’s 700-series 4G processor, the Snapdragon 732G, the Poco X3 NFC features a 5,160mAh battery, 120Hz+240Hz display, AI functionalities and an architecture based on the Kryo 470 octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 Elite Gaming series GPU.
To ensure steady operation and frictionless user experience, the device embeds LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, combining an enlarged copper heat pipe with multiple layers of graphite that work together to reduce the heat of the phone’s processor by up to 6 degrees.
The phone’s performance can be further optimised for gaming thanks to the latest iteration of Game Turbo 3.0, the utility that tunes the phone in accordance with game requirements, that ensures users get the most out of the handset’s powerful hardware. In addition, the phone’s Z-axis linear motor ensures superb haptic feedback with over 150 vibration modes for different scenarios, the company said.
Poco X3 NFC sports an edge-to-edge 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a combination of a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The DynamicSwitch function allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of content displayed on the screen. This allows the phone’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimising power usage.
To ensure utmost immersion, the device also packs a pair of flagship-grade stereo speakers. The 4cc-equivalent upper speaker, 1cc-equivalent lower speaker, and up to 0.5mm vibration amplitude provide for crystal clear stereo sound and an absorbing gaming experience. Meanwhile, the speakers’ ability to self-clean ensures unmuffled audio in the long run.
The Poco X3 NFC sports a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has six kaleidoscope options, Gold vibes mode, Cyberpunk mode, numerous new photo filters, as well as AI Skyscaping 3.0, presenting new creative ways to brighten up users’ social media feed. Video enthusiasts can make use of the device’s 4K video recording as well as features including smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock.
Poco X3 NFC comes in two variants – 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Both will be available for purchase online starting 7 September at an early bird price of EUR 199 and EUR 249 respectively. Normally, the 6GB+64GB model is available at a recommended retail price of EUR 229, while the 6GB+128GB variant costs EUR 269.
