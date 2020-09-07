Edition: International
Poco introduces new low-cost smartphones with high-end specs

Monday 22 March 2021
Poco has released new high-end smartphones at low prices. The Poco X3 Pro is an update of the X3 model with the same features as its predecessor, but with a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. The new Poco F3 is the company's most powerful model to date, with the Snapdragon 870 5G platform. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Poco / Xiaomi
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

NFC

::: more

