Wireless

Xiaomi launches mid-range Redmi Note 9S with 5,000mAh battery

Monday 23 March 2020 | 15:32 CET | News
Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 9S smartphone, the international version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro introduced in India earlier this month as a successor to the popular Redmi Note 8 Pro. The mid-range Android 10 device has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Xiaomi was keen to emphasise the phone's 5,020mAh battery, which it says keeps users fully powered throughout the day, even during heavy usage. It also comes with 18W fast charging and a 22.5W in-box charger.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
