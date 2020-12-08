Edition: International
Wireless

Xmas app spending at App Store, Google Play up 35% to USD 407 mln

Thursday 31 December 2020 | 10:40 CET | News
Worldwide spending on mobile apps and games passed USD 100 billion in a single year for the first time ever in November, making 2020 a record-setting year, according to preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. This trend continued at Christmas, when consumers around the globe spent an estimated USD 407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, the same data shows. This figure represents 34.5 percent year-over-year growth from approximately USD 303 million in 2019, and is nearly 17 percent higher than the growth in 2019 when spending grew 17.7 percent year-on-year. US

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Google / Tencent / TikTok
Countries: United States / World
