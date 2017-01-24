Edition: International
Yahoo Japan extends rights to Yahoo brand following Verizon sale

Tuesday 6 July 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Yahoo Japan has extended its rights to use the Yahoo brand with the new owner of the name. Z Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo Japan, said it agreed to pay JPY 178.5 billion to acquire the Yahoo trademark rights in Japan and a perpetual licence to related technology.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Verizon / Yahoo / Yahoo Japan
Countries: Japan
