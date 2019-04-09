Edition: International
Wireless

Youfone to launch on Belgian market after inking wholesale agreement with Proximus

Thursday 21 January 2021 | 10:36 CET | News
Proximus has entered into a wholesale agreement with Youfone, under which the Dutch MVNO will be able to access both the fixed and mobile network of Proximus. As a result of the agreement, Youfone will be able to bring fixed and mobile services to the Belgian market from April, as an MVNO on the Proximus network. The deal will allow Youfone to reach new customers and quickly scale up its operations.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Proximus / Youfone
Countries: Belgium
Related Info

Youfone betreedt Belgische markt en sluit wholesale-overeenkomst Proximus
08:11 | Belgium | News

