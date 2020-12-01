Zoom beats guidance again as revenues grow nearly five-fold in Q3

Adjusted operating profit was also much better than the company's guidance, at USD 290.8 million compared to USD 21.3 million a year ago. Net profit improved to USD 198.4 million or USD 0.66 per share from USD 2.2 million or USD 0.01 per share in the year-earlier period. Adjusted EPS of USD 0.99 was well ahead of Zoom's forecast of USD 0.73-0.74.
Free cash flow jumped to USD 388.2 million from USD 54.7 million a year ago, leaving Zoom with total cash of USD 1.9 billion at the end of October.
Zoom said it acquired new customers and expanded with existing customers. The number of customers with more than 10 employees rose to 433,700, up from 370,200 in the previous quarter and 485 percent higher year-on-year. A total of 1,289 customers contributed more than USD 100,000 in trailing 12-months revenue, compared to 988 in the previous quarter and less than half that in the same quarter last fiscal year.
The new outlook is based on expected continued demand for remote working solutions as well as elevated churn due to more customers on monthly contracts. For fiscal Q4, Zoom forecast revenue of USD 806-811 million, adjusted operating profit of USD 243-248 million and adjusted EPS of 77-79 cents.
Annual adjusted operating profit is estimated at USD 865-870 million, up from its previous outlook of USD 730-750 million and adjusted EPS at USD 2.85-2.87, up from earlier guidance of USD 2.40-2.47.
