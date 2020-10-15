Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Zoom adds new event, security features, offers more integration with enterprise apps

Thursday 15 October 2020 | 09:07 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Zoom Video Communications has unveiled new features for its conferencing platform, at a two-day event with management called Zoomtopia. OnZoom is a new way to organise events on the platform, and Zapps is designed to help integrate workflows from third-party applications into Zoom. The company is also strengthening its encryption, enhancing its SDK and expanding its unified communications features. 

OnZoom allows users to create and host free, paid and fundraising events. Zoom users can discover these events and sign up for new experiences with additional functionality like gifting tickets and an attendee dashboard to keep tabs on events and brands. The service starts as a public beta for US users to attend events from SMBs and flagship content partners like WW (formerly Weight Watchers). 

A new end-to-end encryption offering is an optional feature, which will be generally available in technical preview to free and paid Zoom users next week. It can be enabled at the account, group and user level, and, depending on how the account admin sets up the feature, can be toggled on and off by the host on a by-meeting basis. When enabled, Zoom’s E2EE ensures that communication between meeting participants using Zoom applications is encrypted using cryptographic keys known only to the devices of those participants. No third party - including Zoom - is provided with access to the meeting’s private keys.

Zoom also is adding new enhancements to its SDKs, enabling developers and companies to enrich their own custom video-based applications with Zoom’s platform, on Android, iOS and web. Developers can take advantage of a customizable UI and session control, adding video, audio and instant chat to their applications. 

Zapps to integrate more apps

For bringing apps to Zoom, the company presented Zapps. This enable developers to create apps that power workflows before, during and after the meeting. Zapps are designed to give developers a fast and flexible web view canvas to create apps, viral distribution, and IT deployment and manageability. Over 25 partners joined Zoom to launch the service, including companies such as Slack, Dropbox, Mural, ServiceNow, HubSpot and Kaltura. 

Finally, Zoom has developed new functionalities for its core unified communications platform. These include features to enhance interaction in Zoom meetings, such as customised backgrounds and lobbies, breakout rooms, a post-meeting debrief room, and animated responses, as well as improved communication options, such as access to 911 alerts for internal staff, user video preview before entering a meeting and Team SMS to share text messages amongst people in a call queue. 

The company has also expanded Zoom Phone to 42 countries where local numbers are available. More will be added soon, including South Africa next week, Zoom said. 

Certification for home working equipment

On the hardware front, Zoom is expanding its certification to personal workspace devices, to take account of the increase in remote work. This includes personal and portable USB and Bluetooth speakerphones such as the new Poly Sync 20, webcams, and all-in-one desktop systems. 

Lenovo also announced that its ThinkSmart Hub and ThinkSmart View collaboration platforms announced last month will be offered with Zoom Rooms and Zoom for Home respectively. They will go on sale in respectively November and January. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Dropbox / Kaltura / Lenovo / Poly / Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Microsoft updates Teams with new Together scenes, well-being and safety features
Published 23 Sep 2020 11:21 CET | World
Microsoft announced more new features for Teams at its annual developers conference Ignite. These include a 'Together' function ...

Lenovo updates ThinkSmart Hub for videoconferencing
Published 22 Sep 2020 16:56 CET | World
Lenovo announced a new generation of the ThinkSmart Hub for videoconferencing. It offers a sleeker design in a smaller footprint, ...

Zoom offers two-factor authentication to all end-users
Published 14 Sep 2020 13:11 CET | World
Zoom said on its blog that it started allowing all its customers to secure their user accounts using two-factor authentication. ...

Zoom raises FY outlook after revenues, profit soar in Q2
Published 01 Sep 2020 09:31 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications raised its forecast for the full year after reporting much higher than expected second quarter results. ...

Zoom launches telephony service in 25 more countries
Published 18 Aug 2020 12:45 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications has launched Zoom Phone, its cloud telephony service, in 25 new countries. This takes it to a total of ...

Zoom launches home hardware to target remote workers
Published 15 Jul 2020 15:40 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications is expanding further in the hardware market with a new 'Zoom for Home' offering to serve the growing ...

Zoom hires Lee as Chief Information Security Officer

Published 25 Jun 2020 09:56 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications named Jason Lee as its Chief Information Security Officer, effective  29 June. Lee brings 20 years of ...

Zoom extends encryption to free users
Published 18 Jun 2020 08:29 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications announced it will offer free encryption to all its customers, not just paid subscribers. The decision ...

Zoom expands hardware certification programme
Published 17 Jun 2020 10:29 CET | World
The certification is designed to ensure customers have the equipment needed to make the most of Zoom services. New types of ...

Zoom buys Keybase to accelerate encryption efforts
Published 07 May 2020 15:28 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications announced the acquisition of Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service, for an undisclosed ...

Zoom update adds encryption, increased security controls
Published 22 Apr 2020 15:14 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications has announced an update of its virtual meeting software, adding encryption and new security controls. ...





Related Info

Microsoft updates Teams with new Together scenes, well-being and safety features
23 Sep | World | News
Lenovo updates ThinkSmart Hub for videoconferencing
22 Sep | World | News
Zoom offers two-factor authentication to all end-users
14 Sep | World | News
Zoom raises FY outlook after revenues, profit soar in Q2
1 Sep | World | News
Zoom launches telephony service in 25 more countries
18 Aug | World | News
Zoom launches home hardware to target remote workers
15 Jul | World | News
Zoom hires Lee as Chief Information Security Officer
25 Jun | World | News
Zoom extends encryption to free users
18 Jun | World | News
Zoom expands hardware certification programme
17 Jun | World | News
Zoom buys Keybase to accelerate encryption efforts
7 May | World | News
Zoom update adds encryption, increased security controls
22 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct 6G Symposium
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now