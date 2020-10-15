Edition: International
Zoom unveils USD 100 million Zoom Apps Fund

Monday 19 April 2021 | 15:16 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications has announced a new venture fund aimed at stimulating the growth of Zoom apps, integrations, its developer platform and related hardware. The USD 100 million Zoom Apps Fund will give out initial investments ranging from USD 250,000 to USD 2.5 million to parties looking to build systems and services on how Zoom customers meet, communicate, and collaborate.

Categories: General
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
