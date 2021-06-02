Edition: International
Zoom raises FY outlook after Q1 sales nearly triple

Wednesday 2 June 2021 | 08:54 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications raised its outlook for full-year growth after nearly tripling sales in its first quarter. In the three months to April, revenue rose to USD 956.2 million from USD 328.2 million a year ago, better than the company's outlook.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
