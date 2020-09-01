Edition: International
Zoom passes the USD 1 billion revenue mark in Q2

Tuesday 31 August 2021 | 09:12 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications said revenues passed the USD 1 billion mark for the first time in a quarter, as the company expanded beyond its UC platform, launching Zoom Apps and Zoom Events amid covid-19 lockdowns. Revenues passed expectations in the second quarter to end July, rising 54 percent from the year before to USD 1.021 billion. The company has therefore again improved its full-year forecast.

Categories: General
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

