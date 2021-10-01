Edition: International
Zoom, Five9 terminate merger agreement

Friday 1 October 2021 | 08:50 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications and Five9 have terminated the USD 14.7 billion merger deal they announced in July. The decision became mutual after Five9 did not get the shareholder support it needed under the agreement, the companies said. Five9 provides intelligent cloud contact centre services.

Categories: IT
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
