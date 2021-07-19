Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Zoom buys contact-centre-as-a-service provider Five9 for USD 14.7 billion in stock

Monday 19 July 2021 | 07:24 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications has agreed to buy Five9, the provider of an intelligent cloud contact centre, in an all-stock transaction worth USD 14.7 billion. After completion, Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom. Current CEO Rowan Trollope will become a president of Zoom and continue in his current role, reporting to Zoom CEO Eric Yuan.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Zoom to acquire Kites to expand real-time transaction features
Published 30 Jun 2021 12:41 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications announced a definitive agreement to acquire Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions - Kites (Kites), ...

Zoom introduces hardware portfolio called Zoom Phone Appliances
Published 09 Jun 2021 15:28 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications has announced the launch of Zoom Phone Appliances, new hardware aimed at the hybrid workforce. The new ...

Zoom raises FY outlook after Q1 sales nearly triple
Published 02 Jun 2021 08:54 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications raised its outlook for full-year growth after nearly tripling sales in its first quarter. In the three ...

Zoom to launch dedicated platform for large events
Published 19 May 2021 15:17 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications announced plans to launch a dedicated events platform on its videoconferencing software. From this ...

Zoom to sponsor golf's European Tour, provide 'virtual experiences'
Published 12 May 2021 09:09 CET | Europe
Zoom Video Communications has reached an agreement to become the official unified communications partners of golf's European Tour ...

Zoom unveils USD 100 million Zoom Apps Fund
Published 19 Apr 2021 15:16 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications has announced a new venture fund aimed at stimulating the growth of Zoom apps, integrations, its ...

Zoom announces multi-year partnership agreement with F1
Published 26 Mar 2021 11:20 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications has announced a new multi-year partnership with Formula 1 (F1) across multiple touchpoints during the ...

Zoom rolls out video SDK for developers
Published 23 Mar 2021 09:03 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications has unlocked access to its video and audio technology so that developers can create their own software ...

Zoom updates master agent programme, adds new partners
Published 19 Mar 2021 09:34 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications announced new benefits and an expansion to its Master Agent Referral Partner Program. New enhancements ...

Zoom Q4 results soar on demand from home workers
Published 02 Mar 2021 11:14 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications ended 2020 with sharply higher revenues and profit, for both the fiscal full year and fourth quarter to ...





Related Info

Zoom to acquire Kites to expand real-time transaction features
30 Jun | World | News
Zoom introduces hardware portfolio called Zoom Phone Appliances
9 Jun | World | News
Zoom raises FY outlook after Q1 sales nearly triple
2 Jun | World | News
Zoom to launch dedicated platform for large events
19 May | World | News
Zoom to sponsor golf's European Tour, provide 'virtual experiences'
12 May | Europe | News
Zoom unveils USD 100 million Zoom Apps Fund
19 Apr | World | News
Zoom announces multi-year partnership agreement with F1
26 Mar | World | News
Zoom rolls out video SDK for developers
23 Mar | World | News
Zoom updates master agent programme, adds new partners
19 Mar | World | News
Zoom Q4 results soar on demand from home workers
2 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Jul Telenor Q2 2021
20 Jul Iridium Q2 2021
20 Jul Netflix Q2 2021
21 Jul Verizon Q2 2021
21 Jul Netgear Q2
21 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2021
21 Jul Telia Q2 2021
21 Jul Crown Castle Q2
21 Jul BlackBerry IoT investors meeting
22 Jul Adva Q2
22 Jul NENT Group Q2
22 Jul AT&T Q2 2021
22 Jul Snap Q2
22 Jul Twitter Q2 2021
22 Jul VeriSign Q2
23 Jul Vodafone Group fiscal Q1
23 Jul Megacable Q2
25 Jul Fiber Connect
26 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2021
26 Jul Logitech fiscal Q1
26 Jul Calix Q2
26 Jul F5 fiscal Q3
27 Jul Alphabet Q2
27 Jul A10 Networks Q2
27 Jul Corning Q2
27 Jul AudioCodes Q2 2021
27 Jul SK Hynix Q2
27 Jul MediaTek Q2 2021
27 Jul NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
27 Jul Microsoft fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now