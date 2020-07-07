Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

ZTE sees Q1 net profit more than double after trunking sale

Wednesday 17 March 2021 | 08:26 CET | News
ZTE said it expects its first-quarter net profit to more than double year-on-year, to an estimated CNY 1.8-2.4 billion. The increase is driven by continued revenue growth and improving gross margins and profitability, as well as a profit of CNY 774 million on the sale of its 90 percent stake in Caltta Technologies, its trunking subsidiary, to E-Town Semiconductor. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: ZTE
Countries: China / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

ZTE Q4 profit jumps over 60%

Published 22 Jan 2021 15:16 CET | World
ZTE said revenues for the full year rose almost 12 percent year-on-year to CNY 101.379 billion. The operating profit however fell ...

ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone available worldwide from 21 December
Published 03 Dec 2020 17:46 CET | World
ZTE has announced the global launch of the new Axon 20 5G smartphone, available worldwide in selected countries from 21 December....

ZTE revenue growth accelerates to 37% in Q3
Published 28 Oct 2020 14:59 CET | World
ZTE announced revenues of CNY 74.13 billion for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 15.4 percent from the year-earlier ...

ZTE launches first 5G NR broadcast service
Published 29 Sep 2020 19:03 CET | World
ZTE launched what it calls the industry's first broadcast service based on the 5G NR physical layer technology at Ultra High ...

ZTE launches first under-display camera smartphone

Published 02 Sep 2020 09:27 CET | World
ZTE has officially launched the Axon 20 5G smartphone it first unveiled last month at a starting price of CNY 2,198 (around USD ...

ZTE lifts revenues, profit in strong H1
Published 28 Aug 2020 15:32 CET | World
ZTE said that confronted with the coronavirus pandemic and its impact, it decided to push its R&D initiatives and to take advance ...

ZTE launches Combo PON Plus platform to enable resource sharing between FTTx, 5G
Published 07 Jul 2020 10:16 CET | World
ZTE unveiled its Combo PON Plus, a platform that features independent wavelengths to simultaneously provide GPON and 10G PON ...





Related Info

ZTE Q4 profit jumps over 60%
22 Jan | World | News
ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone available worldwide from 21 December
3 Dec 2020 | World | News
ZTE revenue growth accelerates to 37% in Q3
28 Oct 2020 | World | News
ZTE launches first 5G NR broadcast service
29 Sep 2020 | World | News
ZTE launches first under-display camera smartphone
2 Sep 2020 | World | News
ZTE lifts revenues, profit in strong H1
28 Aug 2020 | World | News
ZTE launches Combo PON Plus platform to enable resource sharing between FTTx, 5G
7 Jul 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Report: Working From Home 2021 Q1
17 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
23 Mar SmartCom Summit Spring 2021
23 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q4
24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now