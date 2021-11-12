Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch Apps Market - 2021Q3

Report, published: November 2021
Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight areas: Apps segments, Voice/IM apps, Banking apps, Video apps smartphone, Video apps tablets, Music apps, Provider apps and Gaming apps.

Apps included are i.e. WhatsApp, Facebook, ING Mobiel Bankieren, Rabo bankieren, Tikkie, Apple Pay, Netflix, RTL XL, Videoland, Disney+, Apple TV+, Candy Crush, Wordfeud, Mariokart World Tour, Fortnite, Spotify and iTunes. For all apps splits are given for:

  • Market
  • Provider (Vodafone, KPN, Simpel, T-Mobile and Tele2)
  • Age
  • Gender
  • Pre/postpaid
  • Handset brand (Apple, Samsung and Huawei)
This report is based on the continuous online survey conducted by the Consumer Insights-panel over the past twelve months. Every six months at least 10,000 consumers are asked about their use of mobile telephony, broadband connections, fixed telephony and TV, including details on their current situation, purchasing habits, usage and churn.

Specifications

Research Type Survey
Published 12 Nov 2021
Pages 106
File Type PDF
Size 8308kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Applications / Software / IT, Voice services, Wireless, Internet Access, Consumer, Location Based Services, Handsets
Companies Apple, KPN, Telfort, T-Mobile, Vodafone

Authors of this report

Tim Wijkman Managing Editor / Researcher / Device Analyst

Expertise: Mobile devices, Apps, Network technology

