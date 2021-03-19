Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch Television Market 2020-Q4

Report, published: March 2021
This report analyses developments in the Dutch market for television connections and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compares the findings with results from previous quarters. The focus is on TV via cable networks (Ziggo, Delta and Caiway), as the largest TV technology in the Netherlands; terrestrial digital TV (DVB-T), offered by KPN's Digitenne; DVB-S (satellite), offered by Canal Digitaal; IPTV via DSL networks, offered by KPN and its brands, Tele2, T-Mobile, Online.nl and others; and (analogue) TV via FTTH (Caiway, KPN, Tele2, T-Mobile, Online.nl and others).

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 19 Mar 2021
Pages 35
File Type PDF
Size 2500kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast
Topics Sales figures, Financial reports / forecasts, Television, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Broadcast, Consumer
Companies Caiway, Canal Digitaal, Delta, Digitenne, KPN, Online.nl, Tele2, T-Mobile Netherlands, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business

