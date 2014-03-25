Edition: International
Dutch TV-video revenues up 8% in 2020 as SVOD expands to nearly half of households

Friday 26 March 2021 | 10:36 CET | News
Nearly half of all Dutch households (47%) subscribed to a SVOD service at the end of 2020 and more than one in five (22%) subscribed to two or more of the services, according to the latest research by Telecompaper. Supported by more entertainment at home due to the coronavirus restrictions and the launch of new streaming services, the overall market for pay-TV and video services in the Netherlands grew 8 percent in 2020 to a value of nearly EUR 2.5 billion.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Netflix / RTL / Telecompaper / Videoland
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

