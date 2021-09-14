Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

Dutch Television Market 2021-Q2

Report, published: September 2021
Add to cart
€ 995
This report analyses developments in the Dutch market for consumer television connections and revenues in the second quarter of 2021, and compares the findings with results from previous quarters. The focus is on TV via cable networks (Ziggo, Delta and Caiway), as the largest TV technology in the Netherlands; terrestrial digital TV (DVB-T), offered by KPN's Digitenne; DVB-S (satellite), offered by Canal Digitaal; IPTV via DSL networks, offered by KPN and its brands, Tele2, T-Mobile, Online.nl, Budget Thuis and others; and (analogue) TV via FTTH (Caiway, KPN, Tele2, T-Mobile, Online.nl, Budget Thuis and others).

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 14 Sep 2021
Pages 34
File Type PDF
Size 2472kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast
Topics Sales figures, Financial reports / forecasts, Television, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Broadcast, Consumer
Companies Caiway, Canal Digitaal, Delta, Digitenne, KPN, Online.nl, Tele2, T-Mobile Netherlands, Ziggo

Add to cart
€ 995

Related Products

Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1

23 Jun | Netherlands | Report

This report analyses developments in the Dutch market for television connections and revenues in the first quarter of 2021,...


Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business

Related Info

Dutch TV market contracts again in Q2 after analogue cable ends; FTTH grows to fifth of TV households
08:00 | Netherlands | News
Nederlandse tv-markt krimpt opnieuw in Q2 na afschakeling analoge kabel, FTTH groeit naar vijfde van tv-huishoudens
08:00 | Netherlands | News

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email