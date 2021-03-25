Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q4

Report, published: March 2021
This report estimates the size and value of the Dutch video market, consisting of both the traditional pay-TV market (TV) and the internet-based (over-the-top) services market (OTT video). Our focus is on the retail mass market (consumer/SOHO) in the Netherlands and on service revenues.

The report covers revenues generated by more than 25 companies in the Netherlands ranging from TV operators including Ziggo, KPN, Delta, Caiway, Canal Digitaal, T-Mobile and Tele2, premium-TV providers like Film1, ESPN (former Fox Sports) and Ziggo Sport Totaal as well as OTT video services including Netflix, Videoland, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Pathé Thuis.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 25 Mar 2021
Pages 49
File Type PDF
Size 3886kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Internet
Topics Sales figures, Financial reports / forecasts, Television, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Broadcast, Consumer
Companies Amazon, Caiway, Canal Digitaal, Delta, Disney, FOX Sports, KPN, Netflix, Pathé Thuis, RTL, Tele2, Videoland, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Bart Kooning Market Research

Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile
Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business
Tim Poulus Financial analyst

Expertise: Finance, FTTH, OTT, Trends & Developments

